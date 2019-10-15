× Water main break closes part of Arapahoe Road in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo.– A water main break closed westbound Arapahoe Road at Holly Street in Centennial on Tuesday morning.

According to the Willows Water District, the break happened around midnight and repairs could last through the day on Tuesday.

No homes are without water, but the Kaiser Permanente building will not have water due to the break.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Here’s our Timesaver Traffic map if you would like to see up-to-the-minute travel times.