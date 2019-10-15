University of Denver study examining impact of marijuana on pregnant women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A study from the University of Denver is examining how marijuana impacts the brains of pregnant women.

Pilyoung Kim and her team have been studying nearly two dozen pregnant mothers over the past year, checking in three times during pregnancy and twice after birth.

Kim said the study is trying to determine if marijuana is a good option to help women cope with things like morning sickness and anxiety.

According to CDC data, more than 16% of pregnant women aged 18 to 44 years reported using marijuana nearly every day.

“There are a lot of very scientifically validated studies that indicate that it's very dangerous to use marijuana during pregnancy,” said Luke Niforatos, the chief of staff at Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a non-profit group against the legalization of marijuana.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says “There’s no known safe amount of marijuana use during pregnancy.”

“The United States surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, did his first marijuana advisory in over 40 years, saying that pregnant mothers using marijuana has doubled across the country, that it has severe impact on brain development in children,” Niforatos said.

And while Kim let patients know about the risks, she says there’s a long list of things pregnant women can’t do, and hopes by studying the subject more they can empower mothers with the ability to make an informed decision.

“The decisions that a woman makes can impact another generation,” Kim said. “Some women reported to saying that they use cannabis to cope with, for example, their anxiety.”