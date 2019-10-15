× Tuesday is free college application day in Colorado

DENVER– Tuesday is Colorado free application day for college admissions

On free application day, students can apply for free to Colorado’s 32 public colleges and universities, as well as some private institutions.

Each college has its own process to waive the admissions application submission fee. You can see the entire list of institutions and the codes to make the application submission free here.

The event lasts from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on October 15.

During last year’s campaign, students turned in nearly 23,000 applications, half of which from students of color and a third from first-generation students. Statewide, application submissions were up 12 percent compared to the same time frame in 2017, according to a release from Governor Polis’ office.