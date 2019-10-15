Temperatures warm to the 70s Wednesday with dry conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wednesday is going to be another nice day to spend time outside on the Front Range. Temperatures will be mild, skies will be clear and conditions will stay dry.

Denver will see a high temperature around 75 degrees Wednesday afternoon with sunshine from start to finish.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the low 80s. It will be a nice night at the Broncos vs. Chiefs game, although temperatures will cool quickly that evening as a cold front arrives.

Friday and Saturday will be seasonal with highs in the 60s and a 10-percent chance of rain each day. Friday will be the first time since last week the mountains will see the return of snowfall.

Temperatures will fall to the 50s by Sunday with rain chances on both Sunday and Monday.

