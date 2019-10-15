Photo Gallery and 911 calls: ‘Balloon Boy’ 10 years ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo.– Only one family can claim “Balloon Boy” as their own.

That’s the moniker given to Falcon Heene in October 2009 when he was just 6 years old. For nearly two hours, people around the world fixated on his fate — fearing he had floated as high as 7,000 feet in a massive helium balloon resembling a flying saucer.

The balloon landed 90 miles from the family’s home in Fort Collins with no Falcon inside. He turned up in an attic over the garage, having never been tucked in the balloon as his parents said.

Here’s a look at some of the pictures from that day:

This is the 911 call from Falcon’s father, Richard Heene.