One man arrested, another at large following pursuit, crash into patrol car in northeastern Colorado

STERLING, Colo. — One man was arrested and another remains at large following a pursuit and crash in northeast Colorado Sunday.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the incident began Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of Clark Street in Sterling when a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver did not pull over at first, but did so later in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue.

Once the vehicle stopped, a female driver exited it and ran away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The responding deputy then tried to turn the vehicle off. As he was doing so, 33-year-old Randall Palmer allegedly moved from the passenger’s seat to the driver’s seat and prevented the deputy from shutting off the car.

The backseat passenger allegedly put the car into gear, and Palmer accelerated rapidly, dragging the deputy several feet.

A second deputy was arriving at the time and initiated a pursuit.

Authorities chased the suspects on Highway 6 through Atwood and Merino before entering Morgan County.

The suspects were able to get away from officers near Brush. However, deputies soon located the vehicle and resumed the pursuit.

“The vehicle lost control on County Road R and S. Clayton St., near the Town of Brush, and as the vehicle tried to regain control, it struck a Logan County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

Palmer was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The passenger, 25-year-old Shaun Miner, fled the area and has not been found.

Both Miner and Palmer had active warrants for their arrest out of Weld County for absconding from a halfway house in Greeley.

Palmer faces a number of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer and vehicular eluding.

A new warrant was issued for Miner for complicity to Palmer’s charges.

The sheriff’s office says Miner is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him should contact their local law enforcement agency.

When contacted Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office could not say whether the deputy who was dragged by the vehicle was injured. The sheriff’s office also did not say whether the woman who originally fled from the vehicle was apprehended or charged.