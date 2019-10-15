× Man murdered in shooting in Lakewood, police asking for information

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– Lakewood police are investigating the murder of a man who was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex in the 200 Block of South Teller Street around 12:26 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police agents arrived on scene, they found Rene Perez, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Perez was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Lakewood police have not released any suspect information.

If you saw or heard anything, please call the Lakewood Police Department’s tip line at 303-763-6800.