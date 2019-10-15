× Man arrested, accused of arson following fire at Longmont church

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man has been arrested following a fire that damaged a Longmont church over the weekend.

The Longmont Police Department said Cassidy Cole Moroney, 34, was arrested and accused of first-degree arson Tuesday evening.

The fire occurred about 5:40 a.m. Sunday at the Central Longmont Presbyterian Church on Kimbark Street.

Fire investigators say the fire was started with accelerant.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the church, which was built in 1905.

In surveillance video, a man can be seen peering through the glass door near the Recovery Café area of the church. Then, he readjusts his scarf to cover his face before breaking into the building.

“We appreciate everyone’s assistance with getting the (suspect’s) photo out to the public. The tips that came in helped us resolve this case,” LPD said Tuesday.

Moroney is being held in the Boulder County Jail.

Police have not yet released his mugshot while photo line-ups continue with witnesses.