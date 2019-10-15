Highlands Ranch teen battles rare brain tumor with help from St. Jude

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH-- A year ago, 13-year-old Evan Winscott of Highlands Ranch probably didn't think he'd be on the FOX31 Morning News helping out St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

In October of 2018, Evan was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor after having problems with his eyesight.

"At first, when we went to the ophthalmologist, we thought it was a concussion because I was actually hitting my head pretty frequently," Evan said with a smile. "But then once we got an MRI, we saw something and that's when we started going on the path that it was a tumor."

That tumor is called craniopharyngioma and there are only about 100 cases diagnosed every year.

Evan had 90% of the tumor removed at Children's Hospital Colorado. And then in February, Evan underwent cutting edge treatment at St. Jude in Tennessee, all free of charge, thanks to money raised from things like Dream Home giveaway.

All my doctors were treating me just as well as they'd treat my parents, like they were talking to me about what's happening," Evan said.

Evan's friends and family welcomed him home after his last round of treatment in April.

He says doctors will still monitor Evan closely, but his feature is brighter thanks to St. Jude.

"When you go to St. Jude," Evan said, "there's always a smile on either a kid who's getting treatment or a parent who's getting that home feel."

