Greeley couple still waiting for custom crib months after putting down deposit

Posted 10:35 pm, October 15, 2019, by

GREELEY, Colo. -- A Greeley couple has been waiting for a special crib to be delivered two months after they placed a deposit.

Alexis Hernandez and her husband Jared Sanchez can’t wait for their new baby to arrive.

"Just really excited that she’s coming," Jared said.

Alexis says it is a true blessing after Jared suffered a spinal cord injury.

“We didn’t think it would be a possibility," Alexis said.

The couple says they found hope through a clinical study and the help of Craig Hospital in Englewood.

Jared is a hands-on dad, so they need a special crib to enable him to roll his wheelchair under the ledge and care for the baby.

Specially fitted cribs usually cost close to $1,800, but the couple found a great deal online for $600. They say they paid $300 down and made arrangements in August, but are still waiting for the crib to be delivered.

"It’s super stressful," Alexis said. "Having a baby is overwhelming anyway.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the business. They say the crib will arrive on Friday. We will follow up then to ensure it is delivered.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the couple prepare for the baby.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.