Greeley couple still waiting for custom crib months after putting down deposit

GREELEY, Colo. -- A Greeley couple has been waiting for a special crib to be delivered two months after they placed a deposit.

Alexis Hernandez and her husband Jared Sanchez can’t wait for their new baby to arrive.

"Just really excited that she’s coming," Jared said.

Alexis says it is a true blessing after Jared suffered a spinal cord injury.

“We didn’t think it would be a possibility," Alexis said.

The couple says they found hope through a clinical study and the help of Craig Hospital in Englewood.

Jared is a hands-on dad, so they need a special crib to enable him to roll his wheelchair under the ledge and care for the baby.

Specially fitted cribs usually cost close to $1,800, but the couple found a great deal online for $600. They say they paid $300 down and made arrangements in August, but are still waiting for the crib to be delivered.

"It’s super stressful," Alexis said. "Having a baby is overwhelming anyway.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the business. They say the crib will arrive on Friday. We will follow up then to ensure it is delivered.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the couple prepare for the baby.