Gomez sworn in as Interim Sheriff, becomes first female to be appointed Sheriff of Denver

DENVER– Fran Gomez was sworn in as the Denver Interim Sheriff on Tuesday morning.

Gomez was selected to lead the Denver Sheriff Department in the interim following the resignation of Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman last month.

Gomez will be the first woman to take over the position. She was formerly listed as the Director of Professional Standards with the department, a position she held for over a year.

Her first stint in law enforcement was as a Deputy Sheriff for the Denver department in 1987. She then held positions with Aurora and Commerce City before rejoining the Denver Sheriff’s Department.