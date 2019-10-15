× Former Adams County Housing Authority to change name again after lawsuit

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — They’re in unison about the fact that only one will be Unison.

Less than two years after rebranding itself as Unison Housing Partners, the entity formerly known as the Adams County Housing Authority has agreed to drop its new name following a lawsuit from San Francisco-based Unison.

“Rather than engage in pointless litigation we have decided to focus our efforts where we always have, on why we exist as an organization — to disrupt generational poverty through socially conscious community development,” Peter LiFari, Unison Housing Partners’ executive director, said in a statement to BusinessDen.

Westminster-based Unison Housing Partners develops and manages income-restricted housing in the county northeast of Denver. When it took on the new name in March 2018, the organization said it reflected its “progressive approach to housing.”

This past July, however, the organization was sued by Real Estate Equity Exchange Inc., which since 2016 has operated under the name Unison. The company said on its website that it makes “home co-investments,” offering homebuyers money in exchange for an ownership stake in the property, unlike a traditional home loan.

