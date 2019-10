Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year the best of the best show up for the Great American Beer Festival, but only a handful can walk away as winners. This year, a Colorado brewery that's only been around for 5 years walked away winning two Gold Medals at the 2019 GABF.

Comrade Brewing Company won American-Style India Pale Ale, which has been in the most competitive categories at Great American Beer Festival. To top if off, Comrade Brewing Company won Gold in the small Brewing Company and Brewer of the Year.