Aurora police identify man injured in officer-involved shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has identified the man injured in an officer-involved shooting last week.

APD said Tuesday that Andrew Huff, 22, is being treated at a local hospital. They did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

About 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Bahama Street to investigate an alleged assault.

Police say when officers arrived, they encountered Huff, who was armed.

“This incident led to an officer-involved shooting where one officer discharged a firearm,” APD said.

Police say Huff has been charged with second-degree assault, felony menacing and third-degree assault.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer who reportedly shot Huff is on administrative leave during the investigation, per APD policy.

Officials are asking anyone who was a witness to the shooting to contact Jamie Krieger at: 303-739-6113.