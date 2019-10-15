15 degrees cooler Tuesday; snow and wind arrive in the mountains this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler Tuesday behind a dry cold front.

It will be 61 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with sunshine. The golden days of October roll on.

The mountains stay dry and sunny, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Broncos Game Thursday: 80 degrees for the high with temperatures falling to the 70s during the game. It will be in the 60s by the second half, with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Two cold fronts are lined-up. The first arrives on Friday with wind and snow for the mountains, around one-inch of accumulation. Mountain highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

The Front Range could see a rain shower (10% chances), with partly cloudy skies, windy conditions and highs will fall into the 60s.

Saturday looks dry.

The second cold front arrives Sunday and continues on Monday. It will be windy for the Front Range. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

The mountains can expect snow on Sunday and Monday. Accumulations of four to 10 inches or more are possible. It will be windy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

