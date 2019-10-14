Warm most of this week then 2 weekend cold fronts and mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The Golden Days of October roll on most of this week with dry, sunny days. The focus this week will be on two cold fronts for the upcoming weekend.

Expect sunshine on Monday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. It will be warm, with highs around 75 degrees.

The mountains look sunny and dry Monday with high wildfire danger. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. It will be windy above treeline with gusts 20-45 miles per hour.

A small cold front slides across the Front Range early Tuesday morning. It's dry. Highs fall 15 degrees to 60 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The next weather maker is on Friday in the mountains. The flow switches to northwest and a cold front blows through with zero to two inches of snow for the high peaks. It will be windy.

The Front Range stays dry and partly cloudy on Friday with breezy conditions. Highs will fall 15-20 degrees to 62 degrees.

Saturday looks dry and 62 degrees.

A larger storm system hits the mountains on Sunday into Monday, with a lot of wind and several inches of snow. We could see clouds and a rain or snow shower across the Front Range. Stay tuned. Highs fall another 10 degrees or more.

