Temperatures cool Tuesday with dry conditions in Denver area

DENVER -- Temperatures will cool 10 to 15 degrees on Tuesday thanks to a weak cold front. High temperatures will be in the low 60s in Denver with sunny skies and dry weather. Conditions will be very dry with low humidity once again making fire danger high.

Temperatures will heat up quickly into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs could reach the 80s in some spots on Thursday afternoon. It will be great weather for the Broncos game against the Chiefs that evening.

A cool down will move in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s. The mountains will see the return of precipitation on Friday. Some of that could spill over onto the Front Range with a 10% chance of rain.

The next big storm system will arrive on Sunday and Monday. This will cool temperatures significantly and bring mountain snowfall. This storm is still several days out so a lot can change between now and then. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

