Severe Weather Shelter Network

October 14, 2019

When the temperatures drop it's comforting to know that you have a warm place to stay. The Severe Weather Shelter Network is that place for the homeless who seek refuge on freezing nights. But the organization needs your help to make a difference.  For more information call 720-515-9313  or go to SWShelterNetwork.com

