Semi-truck crashes spilling manure all over highway in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo.– A crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle caused major traffic delays and a mess on Monday morning.

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 76 between Interstate 25 and Interstate 270 near Commerce City around 7 a.m., according to police.

Two people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, according to police. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The semi-truck was carrying manure and it spilled all over the highway, according to the Adams County Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid eastbound I-76 while they work to clean the manure from the road.