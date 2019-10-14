Second strike planned in Park County School District Tuesday, school again canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — Another strike will take place in Fairplay on Tuesday, as teachers in the Park County RE-2 School District continue to fight for higher wages, and the school district announced Monday night it will cancel school.

All classes, buses, athletic practices and after school activities have been canceled, according to a news release from the district's board.

An initial strike happened Monday morning and continued through the late afternoon. The school district announced late Sunday it would close the district for the day.

Kirsten Kraus, a first grade teacher in the district, said teachers had been trying to negotiate a higher salary for every staff member in the district since August with the school board.

"We made an offer to the board and we hoped for a counter-offer, but we got no response on that,” Kraus said.

Staff members are looking to earn an additional $6,000.

"It would have been a $6,000 raise for all employees over what they were making last year,” Kraus said.

District Leaders said teachers failed to develop a professional agreement with the board — and until such a thing is done, new salaries won’t be discussed.

The teacher’s association argued that claim — and said a professional agreement isn’t necessary for the proposed raises.

"The board disheartened the association is choosing to strike rather than moving with a positive working relationship,” Superintendent Joe Torrez said on Monday.

Tuesday’s strike will take place at 7 a.m. at South Park High School.