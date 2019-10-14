× Northern Colorado contractor who scammed clients out of $150,000 sentenced

GREELEY, Colo. — A former contractor was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for stealing from more than a dozen people in northern Colorado.

Jamie Bock, 46, was convicted by a jury in August of nine counts of theft for scamming 15 people between November 2014 and August 2017 out of about $150,000, according to a news release from the Weld District Attorney’s Office.

Twelve of the victims were married couples.

Bock would collect money as a down payment, but never finish the jobs, according to the release.

“This defendant caused substantial financial hardship for innocent people and families across northern Colorado,” Andrew Brown, Weld deputy district attorney, said in the release. “We’re certain that this prison sentence the judge handed down will protect the community from further exploitation.”