Lindsay Theken is the owner of a headband company called HeadPeace. Theken created HeadPeace and designs all the headbands and they're made for a socially-ethical, fair trade company in Nepal. The company helps women coming out of slavery and trafficking get back on their feet

Theken came by our studio to talk to us as to why this was important to her and how it's changing lives to many in Nepal.