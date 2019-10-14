Local bar showing Avs away games this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After being shut out on cable and satellite television, Colorado Avalanche Fans may have a new home for their love of the game at Brooklyn’s at the Pepsi Center.

Due to an ongoing dispute between Altitude Sports and cable and satellite providers, Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games are not being shown on television.

But taking advantage of its proximity to the Pepsi Center, Brooklyn’s is showing three away games this week.

“The infrastructure we have here on Pepsi Center’s campus, allows us to pull the signal over here across the street to Brooklyn’s," said Meredith Lavery, vice president of marketing for the Avalanche. “Obviously, just lucky to have Brooklyn’s here on-site, in close proximity to Pepsi Center.”

The Nuggets begin their regular season later this month.