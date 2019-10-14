Colorado Company Nite Ize Keeping Families Safe this Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls of all shapes and sizes will soon hit the streets on Halloween seeking sweet treats, many with four-legged furry family members in tow. It’s a holiday enjoyed after dark for many, but because of this fact, it increases the potential for accidents should street lighting be minimal in your area, and with many homeward bound cars on the roadways at the same time.

A scary statistic revealed that, according to the National Safety Council and Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. During trick or treat, the roads and sidewalks are busier and filled with little ones, requiring extra caution on everyone’s part.

To minimize visibility concerns and increase the safety of loved ones, Nite Ize avails a number of easily-attachable, under $20, glow and light-up options to ensure visibility on dark or dimly lit streets around the neighborhood.

For furry family members, it also offers light-up dog collars, leashes and tag lights to ensure even a costumed pet is visible while traveling the town.

The functionality and use of Nite Ize products are perfect for Halloween, as well as other times throughout the year when visibility or illumination are required such as athletic activities after dark, backyard play, hiking/camping, night skiing, and more.

All products are available via Nite Ize.com, Amazon.com and many can also be found at area retailers such as Home Depot.