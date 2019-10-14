Car narrowly misses same home slammed by RTD bus in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Almost two years ago, to the day, an RTD bus came slamming right through the front porch of a Denver home on the corner of 45th Avenue and Josephine Street.

Last night, the family living inside of that home says they heard a crash and saw a car inches from slamming through their gate again.

“My family and my children were in side, with the situation with the bus here, I just felt like something else needs to be done,” resident Morning Star Jones said.

This latest crash knocked down a stop and a one-way sign directing drivers through the confusing intersection that is located along a one-way street right off of I-70 near a construction zone.

In one hour, FOX31 cameras captured two cars going the wrong way along the one-way street.

“Something serious needs to happen before anyone else gets hurt on this corner,” Jones said.

FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to public works. Within an hour of our messages, a crew came out to replace this sign.

The communications director also sent Fox 31 the following statement:

“We have been looking at circulation in this part of town due to all the changes occurring there, including the I-70 reconstruction project. There may be opportunities in the future to adjust how people are circulating and assist in that way. In the meantime, we can ask our engineer for that area to look at what has occurred and see if any safety improvements can be made.”

-- Nicole Fierro wrote this report