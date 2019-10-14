Brutal assault of King Soopers security guard caught on camera, police offering up to $4,000 to identify suspect

AURORA, Colo.– The Aurora Police Department is asking for help after a security officer was attacked by a man who was shoplifting from King Soopers in Aurora.

The incident happened on October 6 at 11 p.m. at 15250 East Mississippi Avenue in Aurora, according to police.

Police say the security officer tried to stop the shoplifter when he was brutally assaulted outside the main doors of the store.

The officer was knocked unconscious by the suspect, according to police.

While the security guard was unconscious, a Good Samaritan stepped in and stopped the assault, according to police.

APD says the security guard is recovering from severe injuries at home.

The suspect was not captured and police are looking for him.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000.00 and the Aurora Reward Fund is offering an additional reward for up to $2,000.00 for a total eligibility of up to $4,000.

If you have any information, please call 303-739-6382 and ask for Agent Anthony Green.