Argument for Denver sheriff to be elected position continues

DENVER -- Big Changes are underway at the Denver Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Patrick Firman stepped down Monday and the first female sheriff is set to be sworn in on Tuesday.

However, one city council member wants to see even deeper changes.

Council member Candi CdeBaca is introducing a proposal before the City’s Charter Committee to have an elected rather than appointed sheriff in Denver.

“I would like to make sure that we’re not continuing to concentrate power," CdeBaca said.

Her proposal was met with approval by three current deputies who told the committee they believe an elected sheriff would bring more accountability to the department. Some council members questioned what kind of control the council would have over an elected rather than appointed sheriff. One answer they were given is the power over the sheriff department’s budget.

According to a statement from the Denver Mayor’s Office: “Making the difficult and important job of managing our jails even more difficult by politicizing the office instead of focusing on good management could lead to dysfunction.”