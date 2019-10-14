“Adaptive” a New Documentary that Celebrates the Adaptive Climbing Community

Sterling, a rope and life-safety equipment company recently released its first documentary, “Adaptive” and kicked off a tour making 70+ stops, including several screenings coming to the Denver-area in Oct/Nov.
“Adaptive” celebrates the adaptive climbing community and brings viewers on a gripping journey following Sterling engineer and below-the-knee amputee, Jim Ewing and Paraclimbing World Champion and Boulder resident, Maureen Beck, who was born without her left hand, as they attempt the very first all-adaptive climb of the deeply remote Lotus Flower Tower located in Canada’s Cirque of the Unclimbables.
What: Adaptive Film Screening
When (day and time): Various days/times (full list below)
Where: same
Cost: Free
October 14
Earth Treks Englewood
1050 W Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
Time: 7:30 pm
Attending: Jim Ewing, film co-star
October 15
Neptune Mountaineering
633 S Broadway, Boulder, CO
Time: 7:15 pm
Attending: Jim Ewing + Maureen Beck, film co-stars
October 16
Earth Treks Golden
700 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
Time: 7-9 pm
Attending: Jim Ewing, film co-star - Jim will also be doing a Ropes Clinic prior to the film
October 17
EVO Rock and Fitness
1754 Dogwood St, Louisville, CO
Time: TBD
Attending: Jim Ewing + Maureen Beck, film co-stars
October 18-20
Craggin' Classic Shelf Road, CO
Visit the AAC website for directions
Time: Friday Night
Attending: Jim Ewing, film co-star
October 21
Whetstone Climbing
222 Smokey Street, Fort Collins, CO
Time: 6-9 pm
Attending: Jim Ewing, film co-star
November 8
Colorado Mountain Club / American Mountaineering Center
American Mountaineering Center, 710 10th St #200 Golden, CO
Time: 7pm
Attending: Jim Ewing, film Co-Star
November 9
Longmont Climbing Collective
33 S Pratt Pkwy #300, Longmont, CO 80501
Time: TBD
November 10
Avery Brewing Company
49 Nautilus Ct N, Boulder, CO 80301
Time: TBD
Attending: Jim Ewing, film Co-Star