“Adaptive” a New Documentary that Celebrates the Adaptive Climbing Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sterling, a rope and life-safety equipment company recently released its first documentary, “Adaptive” and kicked off a tour making 70+ stops, including several screenings coming to the Denver-area in Oct/Nov.

“Adaptive” celebrates the adaptive climbing community and brings viewers on a gripping journey following Sterling engineer and below-the-knee amputee, Jim Ewing and Paraclimbing World Champion and Boulder resident, Maureen Beck, who was born without her left hand, as they attempt the very first all-adaptive climb of the deeply remote Lotus Flower Tower located in Canada’s Cirque of the Unclimbables.

What: Adaptive Film Screening

When (day and time): Various days/times (full list below)

Where: same

Cost: Free

October 14

Earth Treks Englewood

1050 W Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO

Time: 7:30 pm

Attending: Jim Ewing, film co-star

October 15

Neptune Mountaineering

633 S Broadway, Boulder, CO

Time: 7:15 pm

Attending: Jim Ewing + Maureen Beck, film co-stars

October 16

Earth Treks Golden

700 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO

Time: 7-9 pm

Attending: Jim Ewing, film co-star - Jim will also be doing a Ropes Clinic prior to the film

October 17

EVO Rock and Fitness

1754 Dogwood St, Louisville, CO

Time: TBD

Attending: Jim Ewing + Maureen Beck, film co-stars

October 18-20

Craggin' Classic Shelf Road, CO

Visit the AAC website for directions

Time: Friday Night

Attending: Jim Ewing, film co-star

October 21

Whetstone Climbing

222 Smokey Street, Fort Collins, CO

Time: 6-9 pm

Attending: Jim Ewing, film co-star

November 8

Colorado Mountain Club / American Mountaineering Center

American Mountaineering Center, 710 10th St #200 Golden, CO

Time: 7pm

Attending: Jim Ewing, film Co-Star

November 9

Longmont Climbing Collective

33 S Pratt Pkwy #300, Longmont, CO 80501

Time: TBD

November 10

Avery Brewing Company

49 Nautilus Ct N, Boulder, CO 80301

Time: TBD

Attending: Jim Ewing, film Co-Star