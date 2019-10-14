3 young girls missing after running away from Aurora home

Posted 6:36 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43AM, October 14, 2019

AURORA, Colo.– Three young girls are missing after running away from a home in Aurora following a family dispute on Sunday night.

The Aurora Police Department says Leanne, 13, Ashlyn, 9 and Serenity, 6, ran away from a home near East 19th Avenue and Jamaica Street around 7:30 p.m.

The young girls are cousins, according to police. They are considered at-risk runaways because of their ages.

 

  • Serenity is 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 60 pounds
  • She has brown hair and brown eyes
  • She was wearing a blue shirt and blue spandex pants

 

  • Ashlyn is 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 100 pounds
  • She has brown hair with green streaks and green eyes
  • She was wearing a blue shirt and blue spandex pants with pink sandals

 

  • Leanne is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 213 pounds
  • She was wearing a white hoodie, black pants and pink sandals

 

 

 

 

If you see the girls, please call 911.

