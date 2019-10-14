× 3 young girls found safe after running away from Aurora home

AURORA, Colo.– Three young girls were found safe after running away from a home in Aurora following a family dispute Sunday night.

At around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, police said the girls were located and safe.

Police say Leanne, 13, Ashlyn, 9 and Serenity, 6, ran away from a home near East 19th Avenue and Jamaica Street around 7:30 p.m Sunday.

The young girls are cousins, according to police. They were considered at-risk runaways because of their ages.