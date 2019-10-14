2 wounded in shooting near Denver’s Central Business District

Posted 4:42 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44AM, October 14, 2019

DENVER– Two people were wounded in a shooting on Monday morning in Denver’s Central Business District.

Denver police say the shooting happened in the 1000 Block of 14th Street around 3:40 a.m.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

