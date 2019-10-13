Volunteer gets surprise proposal at Denver animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A volunteer at the Denver Animal Shelter got an unexpected question while volunteering last Sunday: "Will you marry me?"

“I had a vet that was working here tie it around a dog’s neck,” Teddie Simos said after proposing to his girlfriend of three and a half years, Theresa Lee, who volunteers at the shelter every Sunday.

"I was really thinking the vet tech needed help with a dog that maybe somebody abandoned and left a note," Lee said. "The note said 'will you marry me, Teddy,' in parenthesis, '(not the dog)'."

Video of the proposal has racked up more than one thousand views online.

“For me this shelter is a really special place for and so it’s nice that this has become an even bigger part of our history,” Lee said.

They hope their special moment will encourage others to get involved with their local shelters.

"In the back areas there are so many cats and dogs that need families," Lee said. "The staff truly care.. it's hard for them to get enough help."

For more information about getting involved or adopting, go to the Denver Animal Shelter's website.