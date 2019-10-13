Sunshine and dry weather across Colorado for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will bring more mild, dry, and calm weather to Colorado. We will be settling in a quiet and dry pattern for the next several days before changes arrive.

High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s on the Front Range today with sunny skies and dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside with light winds and a lot of sunshine and will be a great afternoon of weather at Empower Field at Mile High. With low humidity, fire danger will remain high across the state for the next few days.

Monday will stay warm and dry with high temperatures in the low 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Tuesday cooling temperatures into the low 60s.

More warm and dry weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s high temperatures could reach the 80s in some spots.

Friday and Saturday will cool into the 60s. The next big weather change on the Front Range will arrive at the end of next weekend or beginning of next week. This is expected to bring cold temperatures and possibly a shot of snow. It is too far out to know exact details and a lot can still change but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

