Police searching for alleged stabbing victim from Mile High Flea Market

COMMERCE CITY — Commerce City Police said a stabbing was reported at the Mile High Flea Market on Sunday afternoon, but officers have not located the people who may have been involved.

A Commerce City Police spokesperson said the stabbing was reported just after 5 p.m. at the open-air market in the 7000 block of East 88th Avenue.

Something occurred between a male and female, and the female was stabbed, according to what was reported to police. Both fled the scene.

Commerce City Police notified all hospitals in the area but have not received word that anyone suffering stabbed wounds has showed up for treatment.