Mild, dry Monday with high fire danger on the way for Colorado

DENVER -- Monday will stay warm and dry with high temperatures in the mid 70s. It will be a great day to spend time outside with sunshine from start to finish.

Fire danger will be very high on Monday, especially in Colorado's higher elevations. Winds will be gusty out of the west up to 25 mph with low humidity. The areas in pink are under a Red Flag Warning on Monday:

A weak cold front will move through on Tuesday cooling temperatures into the low 60s. More warm and dry weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s high temperatures could reach the 80s in some spots.

Friday and Saturday will cool into the 60s. The next big weather change on the Front Range will arrive at the end of next weekend and beginning of next week. This is expected to bring cold temperatures and possibly a shot of snow. It is too far out to know exact details and a lot can still change but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

