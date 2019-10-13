× Gameday live blog: Broncos take on the Titans at home

DENVER — Looking for two wins in a row after a rough start the the season, the Denver Broncos face the Tennessee Titans today at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos have a 1-4 record this season, the Titans are 2-3. The Broncos have a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game at home against the Chiefs on FOX31. We’ll be live with coverage all day, starting with FOX31 Morning News at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Follow all the Denver vs. Tennessee action in the gameday live blog.