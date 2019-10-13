Former Colorado soldier sentenced to life for fatal shooting

Posted 5:39 pm, October 13, 2019, by

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former soldier who was stationed at Colorado’s Fort Carson has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting in a nearby community.

The Gazette reported a jury convicted 21-year-old Wayne Sellers IV of first-degree murder in the October 2018 slaying of 20-year-old Kenyatta Horne.

A judge sentenced Sellers to a mandatory life term plus a maximum sentence of 32 years for a robbery committed earlier on the same night.

Prosecutors say Sellers was part of a five-man robbery group that arranged a phony drug deal with Horne, who died of wounds from a shotgun blast.

Authorities say Sellers and another man ambushed Horne outside his parents’ home in Security-Widefield, southeast of Colorado Springs.

Sellers’ attorneys say he fired 11 rounds from a handgun in self-defense.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.