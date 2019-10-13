Car crashes into Sloan’s Lake home, hitting gas line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Residents in the Sloan’s Lake community woke up early Sunday morning to the sound of a car smashing into a home and a gas line.

“Three O'clock this morning, had a rude awakening as the car smashed into the neighbors’ home,” Buss Voss said.

Buzz Voss’ home is connected to the crash scene near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Quitman Street. He felt a car knocking into his duplex’s gas line around 3 a.m.

“It felt like the house moved in the opposite direction you would think it would,” Voss said.

The sound of the crash also woke up neighbor Joshua Lumpkin.

“After I heard the crash, I could hear the hissing and that was my concern,” Lumpkin said.

Lumpkin’s cameras captured firefighters arriving on scene to secure the gas line around 3:15 am.

Denver Police tells FOX31 the crash started as a hit and run but the driver came back to turn themselves in. The driver’s identity and charges have not been released at this time.

-- Nicole Fierro wrote this report.