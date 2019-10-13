1 shot, killed in Denver’s Barnum West neighborhood

Posted 3:22 pm, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, October 13, 2019

DENVER — A person was shot and killed Sunday in Denver’s Barnum West neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department, and one person has been taken into custody.

DPD tweeted around 2:45 p.m. that a shooting investigation was active and ongoing in the 100 block of North Xavier Street. One person had been transported to the hospital.

According to an update, posted at 4:09 p.m., the shooting was ruled a homicide.

No further information was immediately available.

