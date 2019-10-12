× Woman dead, man in critical condition after explosion, structure fire near Pagosa Springs

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following an explosion and structure fire near Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado Friday evening.

According to the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:12 p.m. Friday, deputies heard a loud explosion near the Aspen Village subdivision behind Walmart. Dispatch immediately received a number of 911 calls reporting an explosion and fire at 994 Cool Pines Dr.

One of the 911 calls was made from inside the affected structure, which authorities told the Pagosa Springs Sun was a two-floor building next to the main home. The caller said there were two people inside the building during the explosion.

The sheriff’s office says civilians rescued 72-year-old Fred Phillips of Shreveport, Louisiana from the perimeter of the home. He had severe burns and other injuries. He said there was still a woman inside the structure.

Phillips was taken to Pagosa Springs Medical Center and was later flown to a Denver-area hospital via Flight for Life. He remains in critical condition.

The woman’s body was located at 9:39 a.m. Saturday, according to the Pagosa Springs Sun. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the body was turned over to the Archuleta County Coroner’s Office.

More than 20 firefighters responded to the scene Friday night.

“The debris field of the structure is very extensive and had hot spots of active fire throughout the night. Pagosa Springs Fire District had crews on scene all night addressing the hot spots,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Pagosa Springs Sun reports there was significant damage to the main home but no other damage to homes in the area was reported.