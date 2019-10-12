Volunteers help Englewood man after home is trashed by squatters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Volunteers helped an Englewood man clean and make repairs to his home after it was trashed by squatters.

Brad Trouth's house along South Logan Street has been torn up and was filled with piles of junk and trash. The 63-year-old says he has skin cancer and a history of heart attacks, which limits his mobility. He says people showed up offering to help and refused to leave until recently.

On Friday, volunteers worked to clear the debris squatters left behind and make the home more livable for Trouth.

"I wasn't expecting such a big crowd... the outpouring of kindness," said Trouth.

Joey and Jennifer Trujillo led the volunteer effort.

"I'm very grateful for the people that showed up," said Joey.

Contractor Eric Pena and his wife, Lita, volunteered to work on major repairs.

"The kitchen cabinets, the front door, the bathroom... it's in shambles," said Lita.

Lynda Whitesides is now helping Trouth with bookkeeping.

"Nobody should live like this. It's awful," Whitesides said.

Civil litigation attorney Phil Harding says squatters can cause serious problems for homeowners.

“People lie all the time. That's why you want to (get contracts in) writing," he said.

If there's a problem, Harding suggests calling the police and going to court.

Volunteers were working at Trouth's home again on Saturday.

A GoFundMe account has been established for Trouth.