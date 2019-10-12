Severe collision on the ice reveals growing tumor in teenager’s brain

What one family thought was a standard visit to the hospital turned out to be something far more serious when doctors made a discovery that shook up one teenager’s life.

Last Sunday, during a game in Monument, Jackson Howell suffered a collision so severe that it could have taken his life.

The rising star center on the under-16 “Rocky Mountain Roughriders” youth hockey team was knocked unconscious and taken to the emergency room with a possible concussion.

Following a CT scan, Howell’s family received the startling news that doctors found a tumor growing in Howell’s brain.

Doctors performed surgery on Jackson and he then underwent three days of chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Although the young hockey player was released from the hospital, he faces a long road ahead and an uncertain future on the ice.

A family friend established a GoFundMe page to assist with the teen’s growing medical bills.