Seasonal weekend with plenty of sunshine

A warming trend will continue across the Front Range as we head into the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday are set to hit the low 60s with plenty of sunshine and light wind.

Sunday will be even warmer, as temperatures return to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect fantastic football weather for Sunday afternoon’s Broncos game against the Titans. Wind will stay light, with gusts up to 15 miles per hour possible.

This quiet, seasonal weather pattern will stay with us throughout the upcoming work week. Expect highs to stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Friday with plenty of sunshine. With the dry conditions ahead, keep in mind fire danger will stay high through the next seven days. This quiet and seasonal weather pattern looks to stick around through the work week, with potential changes heading into the upcoming weekend.

