Residential developer buys fire-damaged building along Tennyson

DENVER — A developer who specializes in high-end residential real estate has purchased a fire-damaged building along Tennyson Street where a thrift store once operated.

Denver-based Gateway Development, led by Brooks Ferring, paid $2.5 million this week for the former Green Door Furniture building at 3985 Tennyson St., as well as the 3982 Utica St. lot behind it, according to public records.

Green Door closed in 2016 following a fire, and the building has been boarded up since. The Utica Street lot, which is separated from the Tennyson lot by an alley, has an unoccupied single-family home on it.

Ferring told Businessden he hasn’t decided what to do with the two properties, but that redevelopment could incorporate elements of the Green Door building.

“Ideally, we’ll keep some of the front facade and keep some of the existing signage,” he said.

