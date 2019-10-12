× Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Fort Collins Friday night.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, about 8:45 p.m., dispatchers were notified of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 200 block of West Harmony Road.

A gray 2005 Toyota minivan driven by a Fort Collins woman was traveling westbound on Harmony when she struck a man who was crossing the road from north to south. He was not in a crosswalk.

The man was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies, where he was pronounced dead. The minivan driver was not injured.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

“Our hearts are with everyone involved in this situation,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran with Fort Collins police. “Our collision reconstruction team is working diligently to determine what led to this tragic outcome.”

A portion of Harmony was closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash who has not already spoken with police should contact Officer Ken Koski: 970-416-2229.