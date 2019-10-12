Mild, dry week ahead in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado's weather is going to stay mild, dry, and sunny for the next several days.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than today with high temperatures in the low 70s. Humidity will be low making fire danger very high state-wide. Weather will be great for tomorrow's Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Monday will be another warm, sunny day on the Front Range with highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front will cool temperatures to the 60s on Tuesday but will not bring a chance of precipitation along with it.

The warm weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures could reach the 80s on Thursday, another great night for a Broncos game at home.

Cooler weather moves in for Friday and Saturday. There could be bigger changes on the horizon moving in next Sunday into the beginning of next week. This could bring a big cool down and a chance for precipitation. It is still too far out to know how cold we will be or if there will be snow in the lower elevations but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

