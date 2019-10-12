Indigenous People’s Day celebrated in Boulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Boulder is well known for it's beauty. It's also being honored for it's history, and all the indigenous people who call the valley home.

"There was many village sites in the Boulder area, so, this was a very sacred place," said Akalei Brown, a Native American culture consultant.

To help celebrate Indigenous People's Day, Brown helped organize a Pow Wow. In Boulder's International Peace Garden, dancers from different Native American tribes shared their heritage.

"We're still here. We're your friends, neighbors, some of us are your teachers," said Brown.

This is the second year Boulder celebrated Indigenous People's Day.

This year, there was a special focus on missing and murdered indigenous women. Before the Pow Wow, at the Dairy Arts Center, a mural was dedicated.

Raising awareness about this problem is near to Brown. During a moment of silence, she reflected on a childhood friend who was kidnapped, and beaten.

"She died in the ambulance after they found her in a parking lot, about 100 miles away from home," said Brown.

Brown hopes raising awareness and events like Saturday's Pow Wow, prevent further tragedies for other Native American women and remind people of Boulder's heritage.

Photojournalist Shawn Sienkiewicz contributed to this report