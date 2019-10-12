× Denver PD: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by light rail in Baker

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a light rail train in Denver’s Baker neighborhood Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department first posted about the incident via Twitter shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The collision occurred near West Bayaud Avenue and South Cherokee Street.

The Regional Transportation District says the incident involved a train on the southbound D Line.

There is shuttle service in place between the I-25 and Broadway Station and the 10th and Osage Station.

No roads have been closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.