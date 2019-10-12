Denver PD: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by light rail in Baker

Posted 7:54 am, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07AM, October 12, 2019

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a light rail train in Denver’s Baker neighborhood Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department first posted about the incident via Twitter shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The collision occurred near West Bayaud Avenue and South Cherokee Street.

The Regional Transportation District says the incident involved a train on the southbound D Line.

There is shuttle service in place between the I-25 and Broadway Station and the 10th and Osage Station.

No roads have been closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.