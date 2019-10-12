Aurora police locate driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — A woman involved in a two-car crash was hit and killed by a passing vehicle as she was exchanging information with the other driver on the side of the road.

Aurora police responded to the fatal hit-and-run at East Iliff Avenue at I-225 at roughly 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

The woman was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on Iliff; the driver of the car fled the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital where she died, police said.

Aurora police posted an update at 4:22 p.m. announcing that the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene had been located. No further information has been released as the crash is under investigation.

