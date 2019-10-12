Aurora police locate driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — A woman involved in a two-car crash was hit and killed by a passing vehicle as she was exchanging information with the other driver on the side of the road.

Aurora police responded to the fatal hit-and-run at East Iliff Avenue at I-225 at roughly 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

The woman was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on Iliff; the driver of the car fled the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital where she died, police said.

UPDATE: 10/12/19 4:20 p.m. The suspect driver and vehicle have been located! The APD Traffic Unit are continuing their investigation with this new information. Due to this, no new information will be released at this time. Thank you to everyone for your assistance. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 12, 2019

Aurora police posted an update at 4:22 p.m. announcing that the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene had been located. No further information has been released as the crash is under investigation.