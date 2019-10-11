Weekend warm up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We set a new record low this morning when the temperature dipped to 9 degrees. It breaks the old record of 22 set in 1946.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine over the weekend. Any leftover snow will quickly melt away on Saturday as highs reach the lower 60s. On Sunday we are forecasting a high of 70 degrees in Denver. It'll be great weather for tailgating at the Broncos game.

The weather pattern for next week looks quiet with mainly sunny skies each day through Friday and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Enjoy the dry days because our next chance for accumulating snow arrives next weekend.

